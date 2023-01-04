×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

The Chinese couturier, best known for dressing Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala, reimagines the iconic figurine with a bob cut and dragon embroidered ensemble.

Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model.
Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model. Courtesy

Barbie has teamed with Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the second time to release a limited-edition doll for the upcoming Chinese New Year on Jan. 22, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

The designer takes cues from traditional Qing Dynasty court dress, which Guo has been referencing in her couture and wedding creations for decades.

The doll comes with a cute bob cut and is dressed in a midsleeved blue satin top with a coordinating knee-length skirt, both embroidered with dragon and auspicious motifs such as tidal waves and clouds.

The limited-edition model has gone on sale in Barbie’s online store in China and is available worldwide as well.

Related Galleries

Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited edition model
Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model. Courtesy

Guo has previously released two dolls with Barbie. One was an updated version of the viral giant yellow dress Rihanna wore to the 2015 Met Gala, and the other one was a red ensemble with golden phoenix embroideries for the last Chinese New Year.

Barbie, manufactured by Mattel, has had a long history of collaborating with top brands such as Moschino, Vera Wang, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg. Most recently, Balmain and Barbie collaborated to create a limited-edition, 70-piece collection.

With Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, hitting cinemas on July 21, Barbiecore style is set to continue its viral status well into 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Hot Summer Bags

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad