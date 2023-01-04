Barbie Unveils Chinese New Year Doll With Guo Pei

Barbie has teamed with Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the second time to release a limited-edition doll for the upcoming Chinese New Year on Jan. 22, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

The designer takes cues from traditional Qing Dynasty court dress, which Guo has been referencing in her couture and wedding creations for decades.

The doll comes with a cute bob cut and is dressed in a midsleeved blue satin top with a coordinating knee-length skirt, both embroidered with dragon and auspicious motifs such as tidal waves and clouds.

The limited-edition model has gone on sale in Barbie’s online store in China and is available worldwide as well.

Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model. Courtesy

Guo has previously released two dolls with Barbie. One was an updated version of the viral giant yellow dress Rihanna wore to the 2015 Met Gala, and the other one was a red ensemble with golden phoenix embroideries for the last Chinese New Year.

Barbie, manufactured by Mattel, has had a long history of collaborating with top brands such as Moschino, Vera Wang, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg. Most recently, Balmain and Barbie collaborated to create a limited-edition, 70-piece collection.

With Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, hitting cinemas on July 21, Barbiecore style is set to continue its viral status well into 2023.