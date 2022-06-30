Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With Red Mullet, Dramatic Eyes and Sharp Suit to Celebrate 50 Years of ‘Hunky Dory’

Barbie has released a second David Bowie doll.

On Wednesday, Mattel dropped another Barbie doll for the legendary singer in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Hunky Dory,” Bowie’s fourth studio album.

The doll is suited up in a powder-blue suit, red hair styled in a mullet, blushed cheeks, chunky brown platforms and dramatic blue eye makeup. The look is modeled after Bowie’s outfit in the “Life on Mars?” music video, which was released in 1971.

Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars?” music video look. Mattel/Mega

The latest David Bowie doll will join the Barbie Signature Collection. It’s available for purchase for $50 at Amazon, Walmart and Target, though it has apparently already sold out at some retailers.

Though “Hunky Dory” is now considered a masterpiece, known as one of Bowie’s best works, the album initially did poorly in sales and failed to chart when it was released. However, it was met with critical acclaim by both the U.S. and U.K. press. The album features hit songs such as “Changes,” “Queen B-tch” and “Life on Mars?”

Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars?” music video look. Mattel/Mega

This marks the second Bowie-inspired doll Mattel has released. The first one dropped in July 2019, celebrating the rockstar’s Ziggy Stardust era and the 50th anniversary of his hit single, “Space Oddity.”

The doll wears a formfitting space suit with flared shoulders, calf-high red platform boots and dangling earrings with stars. It also features bold makeup, including the astral sphere forehead icon Bowie used to wear, and his signature fiery-red hair slicked back.

READ MORE HERE:

Barbie’s Biggest Fashion Collaborations Through the Years

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Vera Wang Tapped as Barbie’s Latest Female Visionary