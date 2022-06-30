×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With Red Mullet, Dramatic Eyes and Sharp Suit to Celebrate 50 Years of ‘Hunky Dory’

Mattel previously released a Barbie doll inspired by the legendary singer’s Ziggy Stardust era.

Barbie is paying tribute to music
By Far
Dorsey
Funboy
Le Specs
View ALL 11 Photos

Barbie has released a second David Bowie doll.

On Wednesday, Mattel dropped another Barbie doll for the legendary singer in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Hunky Dory,” Bowie’s fourth studio album.

The doll is suited up in a powder-blue suit, red hair styled in a mullet, blushed cheeks, chunky brown platforms and dramatic blue eye makeup. The look is modeled after Bowie’s outfit in the “Life on Mars?” music video, which was released in 1971.

Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars” music video look. The second limited edition Barbie Signature Collection doll honouring the singer is being released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hunky Dory album. Barbie Bowie wears the powder-blue suit from Bowie’s Life on Mars video from Hunky Dory, complimented by a foil-printed pinstripe shirt, a tie and platform shoes. The doll also has bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s 70s glam. Barbie first saluted Bowie three years ago by recreating his Ziggy Stardust alter-ego, complete with space suit and makeup. The David Bowie Barbie Doll 2 is available from MattelCreations.com priced at $50. BYLINE: Mattel/Mega. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Barbie pays tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars” music video look. *BYLINE: Mattel/Mega. Photo credit: Mattel/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873361_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars?” music video look. Mattel/Mega
The latest David Bowie doll will join the Barbie Signature Collection. It’s available for purchase for $50 at Amazon, Walmart and Target, though it has apparently already sold out at some retailers.

Though “Hunky Dory” is now considered a masterpiece, known as one of Bowie’s best works, the album initially did poorly in sales and failed to chart when it was released. However, it was met with critical acclaim by both the U.S. and U.K. press. The album features hit songs such as “Changes,” “Queen B-tch” and “Life on Mars?”

Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars” music video look. The second limited edition Barbie Signature Collection doll honouring the singer is being released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hunky Dory album. Barbie Bowie wears the powder-blue suit from Bowie’s Life on Mars video from Hunky Dory, complimented by a foil-printed pinstripe shirt, a tie and platform shoes. The doll also has bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s 70s glam. Barbie first saluted Bowie three years ago by recreating his Ziggy Stardust alter-ego, complete with space suit and makeup. The David Bowie Barbie Doll 2 is available from MattelCreations.com priced at $50. BYLINE: Mattel/Mega. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Barbie pays tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars” music video look. *BYLINE: Mattel/Mega. Photo credit: Mattel/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873361_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Barbie is paying tribute to music icon David Bowie with a new doll replicating his famous “Life on Mars?” music video look. Mattel/Mega
This marks the second Bowie-inspired doll Mattel has released. The first one dropped in July 2019, celebrating the rockstar’s Ziggy Stardust era and the 50th anniversary of his hit single, “Space Oddity.”

The doll wears a formfitting space suit with flared shoulders, calf-high red platform boots and dangling earrings with stars. It also features bold makeup, including the astral sphere forehead icon Bowie used to wear, and his signature fiery-red hair slicked back.

READ MORE HERE:

Barbie’s Biggest Fashion Collaborations Through the Years

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Vera Wang Tapped as Barbie’s Latest Female Visionary

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Barbie Releases David Bowie Doll With

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad