×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior’s Reprised Shenzhen Show Garners More Than 130 Million Views Online

Fashion

Fall 2024 Couture Trend: Tailoring

Business

Kendra Scott Looks for New Investor

‘Barbie’ Sparks Barbiecore Fashion and Doll Sales, Euromonitor Projects 

The doll industry is expected to surge to $14 billion in sales by 2027.

The Margot Robbie lookalike Barbie The Movie Doll
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
View ALL 26 Photos

Thanks to the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie, the doll industry is expected to surge to $14 billion by 2027. Sales of dolls and accessories are predicted to increase by 16 percent by 2026, compared to 2022, following a decline in sales during the pandemic, according to new research from Euromonitor International.

Loo Wee Teck, head of toys and game at Euromonitor International, sees the movie jumpstarting interest in Barbie and dolls globally, which in 2022 generated $12.1 billion in sales and is forecasted to reach $12.5 billion in 2023.

“After a dismal 2022, when sales of dolls were negatively impacted due to high prices amid the economic uncertainly, owner Mattel is set for a strong 2023 as a result of the Barbie film’s halo and the relaunch of Monster High dolls, new Disney Princess and Frozen toys,” Teck said.

Related Articles

Part of that halo is the Barbiecore fashion trend, which picked up after trailers for the film, which stars Margot Robbie and will be released July 21, hit in summer 2022. More brands have been incorporating pink into their collections.

“The Barbiecore trend in fashion started last year with the Balmain x Barbie collection, but 2023 has seen a lot more brands embracing rich bright pink shades from Valentino to H&M collections, in anticipation of the much-awaited release of the Barbie movie,” said Marguerite Le Rolland, Euromonitor Internationals’ head of apparel and footwear.

As reported, “Barbie” is reportedly expected to generate more than $93 million at the box office on its opening weekend — a substantial increase compared to initial lowball estimate of $55 million.

Barbie Movie Sparks Barbiecore Fashion and Doll Sales, Euromonitor

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad