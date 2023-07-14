‘Barbie’ Sparks Barbiecore Fashion and Doll Sales, Euromonitor Projects 

Thanks to the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie, the doll industry is expected to surge to $14 billion by 2027. Sales of dolls and accessories are predicted to increase by 16 percent by 2026, compared to 2022, following a decline in sales during the pandemic, according to new research from Euromonitor International.

Loo Wee Teck, head of toys and game at Euromonitor International, sees the movie jumpstarting interest in Barbie and dolls globally, which in 2022 generated $12.1 billion in sales and is forecasted to reach $12.5 billion in 2023.

“After a dismal 2022, when sales of dolls were negatively impacted due to high prices amid the economic uncertainly, owner Mattel is set for a strong 2023 as a result of the Barbie film’s halo and the relaunch of Monster High dolls, new Disney Princess and Frozen toys,” Teck said.

Part of that halo is the Barbiecore fashion trend, which picked up after trailers for the film, which stars Margot Robbie and will be released July 21, hit in summer 2022. More brands have been incorporating pink into their collections.

“The Barbiecore trend in fashion started last year with the Balmain x Barbie collection, but 2023 has seen a lot more brands embracing rich bright pink shades from Valentino to H&M collections, in anticipation of the much-awaited release of the Barbie movie,” said Marguerite Le Rolland, Euromonitor Internationals’ head of apparel and footwear.

As reported, “Barbie” is reportedly expected to generate more than $93 million at the box office on its opening weekend — a substantial increase compared to initial lowball estimate of $55 million.