Barbie Dreamhouse Experience to Touch Down at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo

Barbie is taking her imaginary world to Iguatemi, the Brazilian shopping center that frequently serves as the port of entry for luxury brands entering Latin America.

Starting July 13, Iguatemi, in partnership with Mattel, will introduce the international installation, “Barbie Dreamhouse Experience,” for the first time in South America.

Spanning an area of nearly 7,000 square feet, the Barbie Dreamhouse Experience is an in-person, life-size recreation of Barbie’s iconic pink mansion. The Experience will feature interactive rooms such as a glamorous closet full of fashion looks and a dream kitchen. Entry is ticketed.

courtesy shot.

The dreamhouse seeks to allow Brazilian visitors to experience the “Barbiecore” trend in a fully interactive, immersive way. There will be a café, and Barbie merchandise will be for sale.

“Barbie invites everyone to be anything they want to be. We are excited to bring the magic of the Barbie Dreamhouse Experience to São Paulo, providing a unique experience that celebrates imagination, self-expression and empowerment, inspiring people from all ages to embrace their individuality and pursue their dream,” said Angel Hidalgo, licensing director for Mattel in Latin America.

Renata Zitune, media director at Iguatemi, added, “Recognized for anticipating trends and as one of the most important shopping centers in Brazil, JK Iguatemi sets the stage for important fashion, lifestyle and cultural events in the city. Reinforcing our pillar of originality and innovation, we bring the Barbie Dreamhouse Experience project so that visitors can fulfill their dream of visiting Barbie’s home and have this unique experience.”

The project will be introduced in São Paulo at JK Iguatemi until Sept. 13. It will then move to Iguatemi Campinas in São Paulo and finally Shopping Paraia de Belas in Porto Alegre, Brazil, later in the year.

courtesy image.

This summer, “Barbie,” will hit the big screen starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as her male companion Ken, with an additional ensemble cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon. The film premieres in theaters in the U.S. on July 21 and internationally on July 19.