×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week to Feature 45 Physical Shows, Including Off-White

Business

Claiborne’s Jerry Chazen: A Man of Integrity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Herning, 11 Honoré Founder, Talks the Plus-size Brand’s Evolution

YSL Beauty Taps Barbie Ferreira as U.S. Brand Ambassador

The “Euphoria” actress will be part of a new group of beauty icons formed by the prestige beauty brand.

Barbie Ferreira Tapped as YSL Beauty
Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of YSL Beauty

YSL Beauty is targeting Gen Z consumers with its newest brand ambassador.

The prestige beauty brand has tapped “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira as its latest U.S. brand ambassador. Ferreira is part of a new group of beauty icons formed by the brand to “appeal to the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand’s values of boldness, community and connection,” according to YSL Beauty.

“I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup,” Ferreira said in a statement. “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Ferreira will be featured in a series of digital campaigns promoting YSL Beauty’s makeup and its heritage fragrance, Black Opium. The actress’ first campaign promotes the brand’s new Lash Clash Mascara, which features the brand’s biggest mascara brush to date and is said to deliver more than 200 percent more volume to the lashes.

Barbie Ferreira Tapped as YSL Beauty Brand Ambassador
Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” said David Iop, vice president of global communications and image at YSL Beauty. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

The actress’ appointment is fitting for the brand’s focus on Gen Z. Ferreira’s hit HBO show “Euphoria” is known for inspiring makeup trends among the generation for its use of bold colors, graphic eyeliner looks and ample usage of glitter. “Euphoria” is airing its second season, with the show continuing its affinity for creating bold, yet emotional makeup looks.

READ MORE HERE: 

‘Euphoria’ Season Two Leans Into Fantastical Fashion 

Donni Davy Talks the ‘Emotional Glam’ Makeup of in ‘Euphoria’ Season Two 

Peri Rosenzweig Talks Julia Fox’s ‘Monica Bellucci’ Meets ‘Dominatrix’ Style 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad