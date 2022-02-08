YSL Beauty Taps Barbie Ferreira as U.S. Brand Ambassador

YSL Beauty is targeting Gen Z consumers with its newest brand ambassador.

The prestige beauty brand has tapped “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira as its latest U.S. brand ambassador. Ferreira is part of a new group of beauty icons formed by the brand to “appeal to the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand’s values of boldness, community and connection,” according to YSL Beauty.

“I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup,” Ferreira said in a statement. “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Ferreira will be featured in a series of digital campaigns promoting YSL Beauty’s makeup and its heritage fragrance, Black Opium. The actress’ first campaign promotes the brand’s new Lash Clash Mascara, which features the brand’s biggest mascara brush to date and is said to deliver more than 200 percent more volume to the lashes.

Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” said David Iop, vice president of global communications and image at YSL Beauty. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

The actress’ appointment is fitting for the brand’s focus on Gen Z. Ferreira’s hit HBO show “Euphoria” is known for inspiring makeup trends among the generation for its use of bold colors, graphic eyeliner looks and ample usage of glitter. “Euphoria” is airing its second season, with the show continuing its affinity for creating bold, yet emotional makeup looks.

