Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Though little is known about the movie so far, it’s been confirmed Greta Gerwig will be directing.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Barbie Movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been cast as Barbie and Ken, respectively, in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. AP

An official “Barbie” movie is coming.

Margot Robbie will star in the titular role with Ryan Gosling playing her boyfriend, Ken. The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also worked on big projects such as “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” Noah Baumbach, also a well-known filmmaker and Gerwig’s partner, cowrote the script with Gerwig. The two share a son.

Though very little is known about the film, it reportedly will begin production next year with a release date of sometime in 2023.

In July, Variety confirmed that Gerwig will be directing the upcoming comedy, after Robbie casually mentioned her directorial role during her interview with British Vogue in June.

“It comes with a lot of baggage,” the actress told the publication of playing the iconic role of Barbie. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Deadline was the first to confirm that Gosling signed to play the role of Ken on Friday, though he reportedly initially passed on the project due to his busy schedule.

Fans are eager to know more about the film and they can expect some fresh, new twists given Gerwig’s directing style. Her breakout movie “Ladybird,” which starred Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, earned five Oscar nominations. Her latest movie, “Little Women,” which also starred Ronan, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, received six Oscar nominations.

READ MORE HERE:

Chanel and Margot Robbie Host Dinner to Celebrate New Fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence

Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie Among Recipients of RAD Impact Awards

Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere

