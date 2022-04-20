×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 20, 2022

Barbie Unveils Queen Elizabeth II Doll Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee

The doll is dressed in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll.
The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. Petra Rajnicova/Courtesy

A ROYAL COLLECTIBLE: To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee ahead of the ceremony on June 2, Barbie is releasing a tribute collection doll in her likeness on Thursday, the day the queen turns 96.

The doll is dressed in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders. The pink ribbon was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue one by her grandfather George V.

The mini tiara worn by the doll is inspired by Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day.

The Queen Elizabeth II doll will be presented in a box inspired by the Buckingham Palace interiors and printed with a crest-shaped logo and a badge commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The doll will be available on Amazon and at Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis.

