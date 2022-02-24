Barbie Teams With Harlem’s Fashion Row on High-fashion Editorial Styled by Black Designers

Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are not just toying around.

The two have teamed up in recognition of Black History Month. Together they will celebrate the work of Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh via a high-fashion editorial styled by the three Black designers.

The editorial’s featured looks are exact replicas of Hanifa’s, Goldson’s and Rich Fresh’s original designs in pint-sized form and will be showcased on a range of diverse Barbie dolls.

The editorial furthers Barbie’s efforts of encouraging representation as it works to inspire the next generation. The results will be unveiled on Barbie’s global platform @Barbie Style on Thursday. The outfits are styled and scaled on real Barbies, but aren’t for sale. They’re intended to raise awareness and support of HFR.

“Since its inception, Barbie has been a rite of passage, an impression of self-awareness for young girls everywhere. Now, more than ever, Barbie celebrates our differences and I’m excited that Harlem’s Fashion Row gets to play a part in widely diversifying their style, too. With this Black History Month collaboration, Black designers — Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh — give Barbie fresh-off-the-runway appeal with their unique design aesthetics,” said Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row and Icon360.

Hanifa’s look, designed by company founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba, is called the Brooklyn Jacket and is from her fall 2021 collection. It is Hanifa’s dream coat and symbolizes the belief that dreams can become a reality.

Hanifa’s Brooklyn Jacket on Barbie. Courtesy of Mattel

“Who didn’t love Barbie as a little girl?” asked Mvuemba. “I loved my Barbie Dream House with the most perfect elevator. It gave me the chance to dream in real life. I’m so thankful for this opportunity to connect to my childhood and I’m happy to see that little Black girls everywhere can see themselves starting with their favorite toy.”

Goldson, which was launched in 2012 by sisters Kimberly Goldson and Shelly Powell, is showing a look from their spring 2022 collection called “Blissful Evolution.” It is the “Mari” multilayered dress paired with “Lizzette” shorts in copper metallic whose joyful colors and flirty pieces epitomize an optimistic outlook for the future.

Kimberly Goldston’s multi-layered dress on Barbie. Courtesy of Mattel

“It is powerful of Barbie to use her platform to help bridge the gap on the way we look at people of various shades and from different backgrounds,” said Goldson. “That made it important for me to partner with her to wear Kimberly Goldson for Black History Month. I chose a look that personifies the KG aesthetic which is born out of our Brooklyn culture and driven by luxury. She’s ready for Bed-Stuy!”

Rich Fresh’s look, designed by Patrick Henry, known professionally as “Fresh,” is modeled after Fresh’s muse, August McQueen. It is a tracksuit from the winter collection 2021.

Rich Fresh’s tracksuit look on Barbie. Courtesy of Mattel

“What drew me to the Barbie project the most is the level of inclusivity I saw in the Barbie universe,” said Fresh. “There’s Barbies for everybody. Deliberately, I knew this would be a project I could get involved with. It’s important for kids of all cultures to see themselves. Representation is vital. Involving Black creatives gives us the opportunity to contribute to the narrative. The significance of doing this during Black History Month is important, but what’s more important is the continued efforts to involve creatives of all backgrounds to help represent themselves within the Barbie universe,” said Fresh.

