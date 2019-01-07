Barbour marked 125 years by looking back at its history and the icons that have kept the brand going throughout the years.

To celebrate the anniversary, the British label launched an Icons Re-Engineered capsule during the last day of London Fashion Week Men’s, giving its familiar shapes a new lease on life.

The collection included five archival jackets including the Haydon wax cotton jacket that harks back to the early 20th century when John Barbour first started experimenting with the material, and a leather motorcycle jacket, paying homage to Duncan Barbour, who first introduced motorcycle gear to the brand in the Thirties.

Among others, the Durham jacket is a light parka that forms the core of the brand’s country wear collection, while a fitted sports jacket, created in collaboration with designer Tokihito Yoshida, showcased a new, more modern side to the label.

“The collection offers an authentic, contemporary take on design classics from the archives,” said Paul Wilkinson, the brand’s global marketing and commercial director.

Barbour also released a film that narrates the history of the brand and the five generations that have kept it going. It was directed by the English film producer Sir Ridley Scott, who like the Barbour family, started off from the U.K. coastal town of South Shields.