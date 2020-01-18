BARBOUR POP-UP: The British Embassy in Paris temporarily served as a showcase of Barbour coats for the launch of its new line, the ‘Gold Standard,’ a series of pieces inspired by the archives and designed to push the famed English waxed cotton coat upmarket a notch.

Setting the scene, a vintage Aston Martin sat in the courtyard, a reference to a James Bond getaway car. Inside, pattern cutters who were flown in from South Shields in northern England demonstrated their craft on raw wood tables set up in the ornate rooms of the 18th century building, while models posed in front of images of British countryside scenery.

For those hankering after a Bond association, the brand displayed the Barbour “Supa Commander Wax” based on a design from Tokihito Yoshida and worn by Daniel Craig in the Bond film ”Skyfall,” with a removable adjustable hood that can be buttoned up to add protection against the elements. The “Supa Hunting Wax” carried equestrian references while the tailored “Supa Convertible Wax,” in lightweight down was designed for the city.

And so it went; ten new models for the 125-year-old label using new materials and readjusting vintage designs for modern wear.