Barking Irons and music icon Bob Dylan have come together yet again on a capsule collection.

Made in partnership with Sony Music’s “The Thread Shop,” the Rolling Thunder Collection is a 16-piece men’s wear capsule of shirting, graphic T-shirts, knitwear and outerwear that feature details that reference Dylan’s career.

Barking Irons has collaborated with artists such as Billy Joel, Yoko Ono, Roger Waters and Kings of Leon, as well as Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2,” but working with Dylan was a dream for cofounders Daniel and Michael Casarella. “It was always a dream to be able to work with Dylan and we pitched a few ideas and they liked what we were doing,” Daniel said. “Dylan is an acute observer of what is going on in culture.”

Daniel noted that the details in the collection are put on the inside so the clothing could “speak to the wearer on an intimate level.” He added, “It is a very personal connection that people have to their favorite artists and we value the intimacy of it while making great clothes at the same time.”

Pieces like the Village Corduroy Jacket and Plymouth Shawl Sweater reference points in Dylan’s career, like the looks on the cover of his first album and “Desire” album, respectively. Both pieces are also priced at the top of the collection at $395, while the T-shirts sit at the lower end at $65 and reference 2007 biopic “I’m Not There,” and albums “More Blood, More Tracks” and “Desire.”

Additional pieces include plaid, floral and denim shirts; military and denim jackets; a two-tone crewneck sweatshirt “with all handwritten lyrics to ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ scrawled across the front, in the same handwriting they were seen in during the famous music video for the song,” he said; and a version of the Rolling Thunder hat that Dylan wore during his 1975-’76 tour, “Desire” album cover and that was featured in Martin Scorsese’s “Rolling Thunder Revue” documentary.

“This hat is a collaboration between Barking Irons and Dylan’s own hat maker Baron Hats, and we are delighted at the authenticity of the style, which features real wool felt in a custom telescoped crown with a half kettle curl brim and Dylan’s signature bouquet. It really ties the collection together,” he said.

The duo said they were fascinated with music merchandise because they grew up during what they describe as a “music renaissance” through the Seventies and Nineties when hip-hop was born and grunge music emerged. They declined to share their next collaboration, but said they have big news for 2020.

The Rolling Thunder Collection will be available on the Barking Irons and Nordstrom web sites, and at select Nordstrom stores.