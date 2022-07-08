×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: Barrie, Goossens Team Up for Zodiac and Scotland Capsule

The Chanel-owned specialist ateliers reinterpreted each other’s signatures of Scottish symbols and medallions for a capsule.

Barrie x Goossens Collaboration
The collaboration between the cashmere specialist and silversmith includes seven knits and four medallions. Courtesy of Barrie

SHOW OF HANDS: If there is one thing Barrie artistic director Augustin Dol-Maillot enjoys above all else in his work, it’s challenging the mastery of material of the cashmere specialist’s craftspeople — their “hand” — with ideas beyond the field of knit.

“When you think only about knitwear, you quickly paint yourself into a corner. What I enjoy is the surprise of thinking about [things] that aren’t knitted and letting the work of craftspeople result in something magical,” he told WWD, having previously turned the brand’s signature material into distressed denim, shearling or the kind of substantial jersey used for sweatshirts.

This time, he added another set of skilled hands to the conversation: those of silversmith Goossens.

The two Chanel-owned specialist ateliers found a common denominator in the medallion, a classic jewelry item that echoes the idea of patches that Dol-Maillot has been playing with. Here, Goossens’ gilded zodiac-sign line was turned into textured knitted motifs, painstakingly reproduced right down to the tiny turquoise cabochon that becomes a dash of bright blue cashmere.

Barrie x Goossens Zodiac Capsule
A sweater and medallion from the collaboration between the cashmere specialist and silversmith, both under Chanel’s Paraffection division of specialist craft ateliers. Courtesy of Barrie & Goossens

Seven styles have been created, ranging from a cardigan scattered with zodiac medals and matching miniskirt to a long-sleeved sweater featuring one’s favorite star sign on the chest and finished with a row of gilded buttons at the shoulder. A scarf and a beanie sporting a miniature zodiac medal complete this lush lineup.

On the Goossens side, it’s Barrie’s homeland of Scotland that provided the inspiration for medals, lending its symbols of thistle, rose and lion, as well as flowers arranged in a paisley motif, all finished with a garnet.

Consumers will be able to get their hands on the Barrie x Gossens collaboration in October.

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Hot Summer Bags

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Barrie and Goossens Team Up for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad