Michael Kors brought some additional star power to the finale of his fall 2019 show: the iconic American singer, Barry Manilow.

After the last model took her walk on the runway, the house lights dimmed and much to everyone’s delight, a curtain was drawn back revealing Manilow decked out in a bedazzled orange blazer. And there it was, that iconic first line: “Her name was Lola…”

The singer began singing his hit song, “Copacabana,” as models took their finale walk. They then made their way to the stage to join Manilow, including Bella Hadid who took the singer’s hand and swayed with him back and forth.

The rest of the models took their position around the stage, dancing together as Manilow showed off his own moves. The runway at Cipriani Wall Street was decorated with an array of disco balls, fitting for the singer who got his start in the Sixties.

As Manilow finished the number, he was joined by Kors and model Patti Hansen, who hugged and kissed the singer as the audience gave him a standing ovation.

While the performance was a surprise to guests, Kors had hinted at something special on the brand’s Instagram account an hour prior to the show, informing attendees to “bring [their] dancing shoes.”

Read more here:

Michael Kors Down, Jimmy Choo Up at Capri

Bella Hadid Starts Her Fashion Week with Michael Kors

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Bella Hadid and Michael Kors on the Campaign Trail

WATCH: A Look Back to the Biggest Fashion and Beauty Trends from NYFW Spring 2019