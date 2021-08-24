×
Ba&sh Launches Program to Honor Promising Women Entrepreneurs

Ba&sh's initiative is called Blazers for Trailblazers.

Candace Reels is the founder of
Candace Reels is the founder of Female Collective in the U.S. courtesy shot.

Ba&sh, the French contemporary sportswear firm, has launched a program to honor promising women entrepreneurs.

Ba&sh began Blazers for Trailblazers in response to only 3 percent of institutional investments being dedicated to female-founded companies. This program seeks to honor female entrepreneurs by renaming blazers designed by Ba&sh after each designated entrepreneur with all profits from the sale of these blazers going directly to each woman’s company to help them grow.

The brand chose female founders from each of their markets who represent values aligned with the brand.

The first three blazers are named after Candace Reels, founder of Female Collective in the U.S., a community platform designed to empower, uplift and celebrate women through daily affirmations, community events and social engagement; Emna Everard, founder of Kazidomi, a French e-commerce oasis for a healthy lifestyle, organic products and sustainable health, and Chloé Hermary, founder of Ada Tech School, the first French-based computer school designed for women, but open to all, to learn to work with code in an open and caring environment.

Candace Reels in the Ba&sh blazer named “Candace.” courtesy shot

The blazers will be rolled out to 280 points of sale, as well as online. The Candace blazer will be $435, the Chloé blazer is $395 and the Emna blazer is $425. There will also be a blazer named after a Chinese female founder to be named in September.

The campaign will run across the company’s global digital platforms, as well as select international print media throughout September and October.

Chloé Hermary in Ba&sh’s “Chloe” blazer. courtesy shot.

Ba&sh, which was founded in 2003 by Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief along with Dan Arrouas, founder of Vog group. An investment by the L Catterton fund, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the Arnaud Group in 2015 was accompanied by the arrival of Pierre-Arnaud Grenade as chief executive officer. The company achieved sales of more than 200 million euros in 2019.

Emna Everard in Ba&sh’s “Emna” blazer. courtesy shot.

“We founded Ba&sh in 2003 with the dream of bringing to life our dream wardrobe for all women, but also the larger vision of being able to promote the empowerment of women in any way we can. This program is the latest in our quest to give back to female founders like us, and support their journeys — especially through an iconic piece of the professional wardrobe, the blazer,” said Krief.

 

