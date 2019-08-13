Baublebar is expanding its reach into the world of fine jewelry.

The direct-to-consumer label will launch gold and diamond pieces on its web site Wednesday. Prices reflect the company’s lack of middlemen — starting at $55 for gold stud earrings and going up to $995 for a diamond-set signet ring.

Baublebar’s costume-jewelry designs largely retail for less than $50. The company decided to enter the world of fine after experiencing unforeseen success with the launch of its gold vermeil collection.

Baublebar expects the assortment to represent 20 percent of company sales within the next two years. Its debut collection is limited to rings and earrings, with streamlined hoop and stud shapes for earrings and simple, embellished bands for rings. Some more directional earrings take the shape of letters or safety pins.

Baublebar cofounder Daniella Yacobovsky-Fiala said their launch is strategic: “Our assortment is data-driven and our new collection reflects that. Over the past few years, we have seen the lines blurring as more people effortlessly mix fine and fashion jewelry together and choose to purchase fine jewelry for themselves.

“As a brand dedicated to giving our community a complete assortment of accessories that allow them to easily experiment with personal style, our fine collection is a continuation of that mission.”