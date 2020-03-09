London-based retailer House of Baukjen Ltd., which includes contemporary brand Baukjen and maternity line Isabella Oliver — is the latest to sign onto the Fashion Pact.

The apparel company, founded in 2003 by husband-and wife-duo Geoff van Sonsbeeck and Baukjen de Swaan Arons is pending B Corp. certification and already incorporates a range of practices that prioritize social and environmental good.

In the case of Isabella Oliver, biodegradable, low impact fabrics like lyocell are used across product lines with more than 90 percent of the clothing produced in Europe with fabrics sourced locally to factories. And at either brand, designing with longevity and the full-product life cycle of a garment is top of mind, with a “pre-loved” clothing donation program and garment care instructions for extending utility, along with other initiatives.

Baukjen and Isabella Oliver join Diesel, which signed on most recently this February, as well as Farfetch, Mango and more signing on this October.

Now counting more than 64 total signatories, the Kering-led global coalition of fashion and textile companies is what many in the industry profess as a promising means of creating industry alignment in regards to climate and biodiversity.

At its inception in August, Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault presented the Fashion Pact at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Early signatories included H&M Group, Inditex, Nike, PVH, Chanel, Prada, Ferragamo, Burberry, among others.

