FUN IN THE SUN: The BCBG brands, which last month saw the opening of the second Manhattan BCBG Max Azria store in SoHo, is getting ready to introduce new sunglasses lines.

The lines, in collaboration with Allure Eyewear, will be available under the BCBG Max Azria and BCBGeneration labels. The BCBGeneration collection, available during holiday 2018, features playful pastels showcasing a bohemian West Coast vibe that targets the Millennial consumer. The older sister line, available in spring 2019, has bold and edgy silhouettes ­— from cat-eyes to slim and chunky styles — that are more in line with the fashion-forward aesthetics of the BCBG Max Azria collection.

Steve Clarke, president of Allure Eyewear, said the looks will have the “design sensibility” that represents the modern romantic spirit of BCBG.

BCBG has an ongoing agreement with ClearVision to produce the optical collections for both brands.

Brand management firm Marquee Brands acquired BCBG’s intellectual property as part of the fashion company’s exit from bankruptcy proceedings in July 2017. In repositioning the lifestyle brand, Marquee moved quickly to expand the offerings for footwear, jewelry and cold weather accessories. On the horizon is a small curated selection of beauty products for BCBGeneration. The line for lips, eyes and nails are slated to drop in time for holiday. Up next will be the return of the even younger BCBGirls line. Marquee is already testing a soft launch of a capsule collection.