Canada-based women’s wear label Beaufille has launched e-commerce at Beaufille.com with a collection of ready-to-wear, jewelry and home objects made from deadstock and recycled studio materials.

Known for an elegant and spare aesthetic balancing masculine-feminine design with technical details, sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon took a seasonal pause on the brand in light of the pandemic to think about how to restructure. The solution, it seemed, was an urgent need to develop a direct relationship with customers during this isolating time.

The decision to utilize existing fabrics and materials for an exclusive capsule was twofold: as a brand, the designers have moved toward more sustainable production and practices in recent years; additionally, the exclusivity of limited runs is a way to engage customers.

They took the time to experiment with the leftover yardage, fabric scraps, trims and metal, offering unique pieces with understated glamour and a modern hand. A shoulder bag made by embroidering leftover cotton yarn between water soluble bags allowed the designers to flex their art school credentials, while a virgin wool blend dress and blouse were made by freehand drawing and cutting abstract shapes collaged together to build texture and visual interest. The home objects are evolved from past jewelry designs made from recycled studio brass bridging fantasy and function.

The designers plan to return to a seasonal model early next year with a fall 2021 collection, the first main collection that will be available on the site alongside more exclusive recycled items.

