Beautiful Promise Sets In-person Spring Fundraiser for May 3

Beautiful Promise, the spring fundraiser benefiting the Promise Project, will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2021. The event, which takes place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will occur at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York.

The evening will honor the Promise clinical Team at Columbia University, which is committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.

Longtime emcee ABC-TV’s Bill Ritter will oversee the evening’s festivities, which includes opportunities to bid on auction items that benefit Promise Project. The signature silent auction will feature contemporary handbags and accessories from such collections as Dior, Bulgari, Chanel, Monica Rich Kosann, and Jennifer Fisher. Charitybuzz will offer items such as table for eight at Rao’s, tickets to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and a private tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of marginalized children with learning disabilities in getting the education they need to thrive, leaving them to fall further behind. Thankfully, the Promise at Columbia Team has upped their game to deliver critical support to scores of kids and their parents. Their work is truly priceless,” said Dana Buch, founder of Promise Project.

For more information, ticket options and to register for the event, visit promise-project.org.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Promise Project to Host Beautiful Promise Spring Fundraiser

Promise Project to Hold Spring Fund-raiser on May 1