Beauty’s obsession with CBD isn’t slowing down.

CBD — the shortened term for cannabidiol — has become one of the hottest ingredients in beauty, popping up in different types of skin care, color cosmetics and wellness supplements as consumer interest in the plant’s purported benefits increases rapidly.

Brands are tapping into cannabis and its many ingredient extracts with varying levels of CBD — including hemp seed oil, which contains no actual CBD — and now with the upcoming 4/20 “holiday,” brands are attracting customers with a slew of new products that promote relaxation, anti-inflammation and soothing qualities.

Read on to see how 11 beauty brands are cashing in on cannabis.

1. Heretic

It was only a matter of time before CBD entered the fragrance space. Natural fragrance brand, Heretic, has released Dirty Grass, a “functional fragrance” that combines traditional scent with aromatherapy by using CBD oil, which is said to absorb into the wearer’s bloodstream. The earthy scent also includes notes of pink pepper, lemon, violet leaf and vetiver and retails for $85 for a 15-ml. bottle and $185 for a 50-ml. bottle.

2. Scotch Porter

For 4/20, men’s grooming brand, Scotch Porter, is hosting a two day pop-up in Brooklyn starting Saturday to spotlight its CBD Beard collection and offer “CBD-infused experiences.” The four-product collection — ranging in price from $10.99 to $20 — includes a beard wash, leave-in beard conditioner, beard balm and beard serum all infused with CBD oil to provide hydration. The pop-up — located at The McCarren Hotel rooftop — will also offer a CBD juice bar and facial station.

3. Sagely Naturals

Sagely Naturals is entering the sleep category with a three-product collection that combines CBD with other ingredients like chamomile, evening primrose, lavender and melatonin to promote sleep and relax the body. The collection includes the Dreamwell Body Oil, Dreamwell Roll-On and Dreamwell Capsules, which retail between $29.99 to $49.99.

4. Eos

Eos is extending its range of egg-shaped lip balms with the introduction of two new flavors — Happy Herb and Baked Brownie — that are infused with cannabis sativa seed oil, which contains no real CBD. The ingredient is meant to soothe and moisturize the lips. Each retail for $4.99.

5. Kush Queen

CBD beauty brand, Kush Queen, is expanding its collection of bath bombs with three new additions. The new Matcha Green Tea, Spiced Chai Tea and Earl Grey Black Tea bath bombs combine each tea blend with 25-mg of cannabis oil and CBD oil to promote antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation benefits. A single bath bomb retails for $12.99.

6. Vertly

At CBD beauty and edible retailer, Poplar, the new Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts combine CBD oil with natural healing salts and botanical extracts of yarrow and rosemary to soothe muscles and promote relaxation. A six ounce bag goes for $29.

7. Lord Jones

Formulated with just two ingredients — CBD oil and grape seed oil — the Lord Jones Royal Oil can be used as a topical or tincture. The oil boasts a number of benefits — including anti-inflammatory and muscle relief — and can be used to treat migraines, cramps, sunburns, bug bites and rosacea, among other things. A 30-ml. bottle goes for $100.

8. Farmacy

Farmacy’s new Better Daze Ahead Restorative Cushion Cream combines hemp seed oil and CBD with adaptogens like reishi mushroom and purple ginseng to create a soothing moisturizer that helps balance dry and irritated skin while fighting against environmental aggressors. The product retails for $68.

9. Milk Makeup

Known for its cannabis-infused makeup and skin-care products, Milk Makeup is expanding its Kush makeup collection — which uses hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, another derivative that contains no actual CBD — with a new waterproof mascara ($24), lash primer ($24) and five new shades of its brow gel ($18). In all products, the cannabis seed oil is said to hydrate the hairs.

10. Saint Jane

All-natural beauty line, Saint Jane, is offering five shades of its Microdose Lip Gloss, which is formulated with full-spectrum CBD, aloe, chamomile extract and sunflower seed and jojoba seed oils. The brand, which launched this past January, is meant to be a cheeky take on the name “Mary Jane,” showing the more innocent side of CBD by formulating without the psychoactive THC ingredient found in the cannabis plant.

11. Cannuka

The beauty brand, which combines manuka honey with CBD, recently entered Ulta Beauty with its full line of products, including the CBD Calming Eye Balm ($38), Nourishing Body Cream ($28), Healing Skin Balm ($58), Hydrating Lip Balm ($9) and Cleansing Body Bar ($18). The combination of honey and CBD is said to produce healthy oils in the skin to prevent dryness and irritation.

