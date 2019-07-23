RAISING THE ROOF: Houston philanthropist Becca Cason Thrash — perhaps best known for her sumptuous Liaisons au Louvre events — is now flexing her fund-raising muscles for Notre-Dame de Paris, ravaged by fire last April.

She is organizing a three-day event in Mexico City that commences on Feb. 27, encompasses an array of rare cultural experiences, and culminates with a black-tie gala and auction at the hilltop Chapultepec Castle, famously used for scenes in Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” movie in 1996. Those experiences will include tours of the private homes and foundations of iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo, plus a dinner at the art-stuffed home of Eugenio López, of the Jumex fruit-juice fortune. Tickets are priced at $6,000 per person.

Cason Thrash lived briefly in Mexico City in the Eighties when she was a fashion and beauty editor at Mexican Vogue, and is eager to show off its now-thriving art scene and architectural splendor. “A lot of my friends around the world don’t know Mexico City,” she noted.

Impressed by her work for the Louvre, Notre-Dame de Paris had reached out to Cason Thrash about 18 months ago asking for help. “They needed about 100 million [euros] before the fire. It was in terrible decay,” she said. “They were just short of desperate.”

The vivacious socialite took a gap year from charity work to restore her own home, hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, but is back in full force. She’s also plotting her fifth Liaison au Louvre for November 2020, with Rome or Madrid the likely location.