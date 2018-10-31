Hometown musician Beck has been tapped to perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s eighth annual Art+Film Gala, presented by Gucci. The Nov. 3 event, held at the museum, will honor artist Catherine Opie and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

The singer and songwriter is a Los Angeles native and his singles include his 1993 breakthrough hit “Loser,” “Where It’s At,” “Devils Haircut,” “The New Pollution,” “Mixed Bizness,” “Lost Cause,” “E-Pro,” “Think I’m in Love,” “Gamma Ray” and “Blue Moon.” His albums include 2014’s Album of the Year Grammy Award-winner “Morning Phase.” In October 2017, Beck released his 13th studio album, “Colors,” featuring the singles “Dreams,” “Wow” and “Up All Night.”

Guests at the splashy Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio-chaired benefit, which raises funds to support LACMA’s film initiatives and future exhibitions, acquisitions and programming, include entertainment luminaries, fashion celebrities and renowned artists. Expect Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Kering chairman and chief executive officer Francois-Henri Pinault and wife Salma Hayek, Gucci ceo Marco Bizzarri, as well as celebrity friends of the house such as Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson and Sofia Coppola.

The night before Art+Film, Gucci will host an event to celebrate its Guilty fragrance, of which Leto is the face, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. One can’t be certain whether the venue is apropos of Halloween or on theme with the latest Guilty campaign, or both. The night will also serve as the reveal of another famous face representing the fragrance.