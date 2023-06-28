EXCLUSIVE: Becky G Named Creative Director of Swimwear Brand Gonza

Becky G has been named creative director of swimwear brand Gonza.

The 26-year-old singer and actress, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, has released fashion collaborations in the past, but this marks her first title as creative director. She succeeds Fancy Gomez.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Gonza as its creative director and embark on this new journey,” Becky G told WWD in a statement. “I had no doubts in taking this opportunity knowing that the brand actively seeks to uplift Latin creatives across its entire business model. I hope each piece I create becomes an armor of strength that captures the essence of summer and fuses it with confidence and self-expression.”

Launched in June 2021 by sisters Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, with chief executive officer Ryan Horne, Gonza designs utilize bold colors and prints, inspired by Latin culture. The brand has been worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

“Becky G brings forth a fresh perspective and an undeniable influence that will propel Gonza to new heights,” said Horne in a statement. “Her artistic vision, coupled with her strong connection to her fans and the broader fashion community, will shape the future of Gonza. Becky G’s appointment as our creative director represents a powerful step toward greater inclusivity and representation in the fashion industry. As a BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] business, we understand the importance of providing diverse voices and perspectives in shaping the swimwear landscape. Becky G’s remarkable achievements and her genuine passion for inclusivity align perfectly with our core values.”

The brand will be unveiling collections and collaborations as part of the partnership.