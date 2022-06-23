×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Becky G Celebrates One Year of Her Treslúce Beauty Brand

The pop star reflected on how she was inspired by her Latine roots for the makeup brand.

Becky G Treslúce Beauty
Co-created by Becky G and Madeby Collective, Treslúce Beauty will be a bilingual brand that infuses Latine culture in its product formulas, packaging and marketing. Courtesy of Becky G

Becky G is celebrating one year of her makeup brand.

The pop star posted on Instagram on Wednesday to mark her Treslúce Beauty cosmetic brand’s one-year anniversary. Becky G first launched the brand to celebrate her Latine heritage, with the name a combination of the Spanish words for “three” and “lucir,” which translates loosely to “to look good.”

“Treslúce was created to be a vessel in the beauty space for our Latin community,” the pop star wrote in the post. “Inspired by Latinx cultures in collaboration with Latinx artists from around the [world] with a warm invitation to those outside our community to learn more about us. This brand is bigger than me, it’s about we.”

Becky G went on to thank her team and those who have inspired her for the makeup brand and helped her connect with her cultural roots.

“I’d also like to thank my abuelitos for instilling in me the love, passion and respect for my roots and the values of hard work and dedication,” she wrote. “And last but not least, to you guys, thank you! The Treslúce familia continues to grow and I couldn’t be any more blessed.”

To celebrate the brand’s anniversary, Treslúce Beauty is also hosting a giveaway on its Instagram page.

Becky G launched Treslúce Beauty in the eye category, debuting an eye shadow palette, eyeliners, makeup brushes and false eyelashes. The packaging was designed by Mexican artist Monica Loya and drew inspiration from Talavera pottery, which is from Puebla, Mexico. Becky G partnered with Madeby Collective to create the brand. The brand has since grown to offer products in the face and lip categories.

READ MORE HERE:

Troye Sivan Named YSL Beauty U.S. Ambassador 

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell for Collection 

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Hot Summer Bags

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Becky G's Treslúce Beauty Makeup Brand

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad