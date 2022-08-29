×
Becky G Brings Edgy Esotericism to MTV VMAs in Tarot Card-inspired Zuhair Murad Dress

The singer was nominated in the Best Latin category for her collaboration on 'Mamiii' with Karol G.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28:
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
View ALL 128 Photos

Becky G opted for sequins and symbolism for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held on Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The 25-year-old recording artist wore a Zuhair Murad fall 2022 couture dress pulled by her stylist Morgan Pinney. Becky G’s floor-length gown detailed various tarot card interpretations that included the sun, ace of swords, the lovers, the chariot and justice.

Becky G at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Each panel was elaborately illustrated in gemstone-colored sequins against a mostly light gold-silver sequin background. The front and back of the column gown were held together by thin horizontal straps of fabric with a rope design in dark gold and black sequins, creating the appearance of parallel rectangular cutouts. The vocalist’s dress had a straight neckline and tank-style straps. For footwear, she chose Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals.

The musician went with an understated blowout and soft waves, wearing her long raven mane parted in the middle. Becky G completed the look with long red stiletto nails that matched her red lipstick. Her makeup artist Deanna Paley gave the musician bronzy eye shadow topped with a long winged liner. Paley primarily used products from Becky G’s line Treslúce Beauty.

Becky G at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Becky G was nominated with Karol G for an award in the Best Latin category with their song collaboration “Mamiii.”

The MTV Video Music Awards honors and recognizes some of music’s most creative and innovative musicians. This year’s show featured hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow at center stage. Nicki Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and more.

