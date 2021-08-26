×
Brewing Company Modelo Enters Streetwear Arena With Co-branded Capsules

The Mexico-based brewery is dropping a range of streetwear co-branded capsules with 424, KidSuper, Centre TX, RSVP Gallery and Unknwn through the end of the year.

A campaign image from the Modelo
A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 co-branded capsule collection. Courtesy of Modelo

STREET-BEER: After Supreme-branded Skittles and Oreo cookies, Mexican beer company Modelo is aiming to get its slice of the streetwear market.

The company is kicking off the first in a series of co-branded clothing collaborations with premium streetwear and design stores across the U.S. today, celebrating the “fighting spirit” of Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Chicago and Miami.

Modelo has an edge that we’ve found translates well through the vision of iconic streetwear designers who want to create fashion-forward apparel with the brand that excites our shared audiences,” said Rene Ramos, vice president of field, lifestyle and experiential marketing at Constellation Brands, the company exclusively brewing, importing and marketing Modelo beers in the U.S.

The first co-branded capsule developed in partnership with 424’s founder Guillermo Andrade, owner of FourTwoFour on Fairfax in Los Angeles, drops today on a dedicated website.

A look from the Modelo x 424 cobranded capsule collection.
A look from the Modelo x 424 cobranded capsule collection. Courtesy of Modelo

Building on its “fighting spirit” communication campaign launched to rejuvenate the company’s identity, Modelo will release additional capsule collections through the end of the year. They include drops developed with New York-based KidSuper’s founder and designer Colm Dillane on Sept. 24; Centre TX helmed by Nick Sunderman, based in Austin, on Oct. 20; Chicago’s RSVP Gallery, founded by Don C. and Virgil Abloh, on Nov. 1, and Unknwn, the Miami store run by Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr., on Dec. 3.

“Modelo is proud to partner with each of these designers to showcase their unique Fighting Spirit stories through authentic streetwear collections,” said Greg Gallagher, vice president brand marketing at Modelo. “These collections celebrate the cultures of each personality and region, while recognizing and uniting Fighting Spirits across the country,” he added.

The first drop developed with the retail guru and streetwear maven Andrade includes a bandana, denim pants and a range of upcycled shirts, bearing both companies’ logos and can be purchased on the dedicated website. Through the end of December consumers will also be allowed to enter a sweepstake for a chance to scoop up the entire capsule collection series.

“Having migrated to the U.S. from Guatemala as a child, I faced many obstacles in life that shaped me into who I am today. I’m proud to have designed a collection that showcases my Fighting Spirit story, which will hopefully inspire others out there that they can make it, too,” Andrade said.

A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 cobranded capsule collection.
A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 cobranded capsule collection. Courtesy of Modelo

The Guatemala-born designer is not new to partnerships with companies active in the food and beverage sector. Earlier this year he forged ties with Hornitos Tequila for the Andrade Mentorship Program, a 10-week apprenticeship program. The first mentee, unveiled earlier this month, is Zac Merriken, who will be mentored by Andrade himself as a member of the 424 team.

