CANDY HEADS: Beauty looks at the Milan Fashion Week reached new heights when Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk walked the Moschino fall 2020 catwalk sporting baroque, pastel-toned wigs inspired by Marie-Antoinette.

Interpreting creative director Jeremy Scott’s intention to mix the 18th-century inspiration with a rock vibe, hair stylist Paul Hanlon played the modern Léonard-Alexis Autié — the famed hairdresser behind the eccentric looks of the French Queen — and created the intricate wigs, which required a week of work.

“Hair looks are characterized by extreme and very high volumes. Together with Jeremy Scott, we took inspiration from the colors of the macarons, making everything a little more punk,” said Hanlon of the wigs, which came in pastel shades of pink, azure, green and lilac, as well as in the more traditional blonde and brunette options.

To create the look, Hanlon first divided the hair into four sections and flatted each one on the head weaving braids adhered to the roots. He then spritzed a generous amount of hairspray and blow-dried the mane to create a solid base for the eccentric wigs. These were previously coiffed backcombing hair around a cylindrical structure and shaping precise and compact waves with the Ghd Helios hair dryer with a thin nozzle, which were set by the brand’s Final Fix hairspray. As a final touch, Hanlon delivered extra drama applying rolled hair extensions to the wigs and curling back tufts with an iron.

Matching the statement hairstyle, makeup artist Tom Pecheux combined the 18th-century inspiration and rock attitude designing a strong, black cat-eye shape over a peachy eye shadow. A hint of pink blush and a veil of mascara did the rest, while the whole beauty look was completed with a colorful take on the French manicure, bien sûr.