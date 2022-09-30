×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Belgian Designers Play Up Textiles in New Exhibition

The textiles used for table linens, rugs and other home decor have a very intrinsic connection to fabric.

Lidewij Edelkoort and Philip Fimmano pose
Philip Fimmano and Lidewij Edelkoort Thirza Schaap/Courtesy of Polimoda

As part of the seventh annual New York Textile Month, Belgium Is Design is ready to launch an exhibition that plays up textiles, furniture and interiors titled, “The Gift to Be Simple.”

Curated by Lidewij Edelkoort and Philip Fimmano, the show, as its name suggests, magnifies simplicity as well as authenticity, and demonstrates how Belgian textile design is being reimagined. On view Sunday through Oct. 10 on Wooster Street in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the exhibition features the work of Natalia Brilli, Emma Cogné, Design for Resilience’s Vanessa Colignon, Laure Kasiers, Charlotte Lancelot, Geneviève Levivier, Pascale Risbourg, Alexia de Ville and Céline Vahsen.

Related Galleries

This next generation of designers are keen to experiment through their material research and approaches. In Belgium, initiatives are underway at Centexbel, the Belgian textile research center, to explore the circular recycling of textiles on an industrial scale. And at Tex Lab Liège, the aim is to be a place of creation and emulation for textile designers and professionals, both for textile design and clothing. Belgium is also known for having leading fashion and textile departments at the university level. The widely known group of fashion designers, familiarly called the Antwerp Six (Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee), are alumni of the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts.

“The strength of Belgian textiles comes from their education systems, which leads us to not only amazing fashion designers but also amazing textile dancers. That extends to interiors. Everybody always asks me, ‘What is the definition of Belgian design and simplicity?’ It also comes from their openness and down-to-earthness, which the exhibit also embodies. It comes from their landscape, their industries, the mills, the linen fields — it’s all there in their history and DNA,” Fimmano said. “We’ve tried to illustrate there is much more to Belgian textiles than linen. There is also this creativity. We see it so easily in fashion. But I think a lot of people outside of Europe perhaps don’t know just how creative the rest of the design world is there.”

The pared-down aesthetic for the New York exhibition was “a very post-pandemic choice that was meant not to show anything too lavish or expensive,” Fimmano said. The Shaker song ‘Tis A Gift to Be Simple’ (also known as ‘Simple Gifts’) was a source of inspiration as the exhibition features rugs, bedding and linens that play up natural fibers — wool, linen, cotton and paper — and soothing colors, he said. “By accident, we wound up choosing nine women designers, which was a nice point. Maybe that indicates that for this idea of simplicity or connecting to time and authenticity, that the women designers of Belgium were more in touch with what we were looking for.”

Many of their creations have a calming effect, and despite being minimal in color they have stimulating effects texturally. One example is Cogné’s grass-like natural fiber rug that required a traditional braiding technique that a Portuguese craftswoman assisted with to weave a dense and solid weft.

As for why simplicity still resonates with people as the pandemic seems to subside, Fimmano said, “Even if we talk about fashion, there have been these two reactions both during and after the pandemic. One is the repression of consumption, not going out and not being able to connect with people, which led to all of these bright colors, the return of metallics, bling, all of the sequins and now the introduction of all the velevet. The other response was to slow down and not just live in pajamas and sweats, but really connect to organic materials and colors and a softer approach to fashion that includes soft tailoring, the return of knits and much more neutral colors. With interiors, it’s kind of similar where there are the pops of color that people want to introduce into their homes contrasted with major love of neutrals.”

The new exhibit falls into the second category of thinking about the home as a sacred space for family and to connect through food, he said, before adding that the exodus of many city dwellers and second home owners to the countryside has led to a renewed appreciation for rural aesthetics.

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Hot Summer Bags

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nine Female Belgian Designers Play Up

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad