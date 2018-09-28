Bella Dahl, the 10-year-old Los Angeles-based contemporary line, which has built a loyal following for its ultrasoft clothing that draws from its Southern California roots, has begun rolling out a shop-in-shop concept in key cities nationwide.

For the October launch, Bella Dahl identified three locations to meet all demographics of its customer: at Sunny Days​ ​in Balboa Island and Laguna Beach, Calif.; ​Gypsy Soul​ Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and​ ​Soca in​ Birmingham, Ala. The shops blend design elements that channel California’s casual cool aesthetic with the authenticity of each city. Plants, handcrafted furniture and California’s modern motifs are incorporated into each boutique. The shops-in-shop range from 110 to 190 square feet in size and include seasonal offerings, exclusive styles and essentials.

“Our shops-in-shop are a curated, thoughtful space to introduce the Bella Dahl brand as an experience and a memory. It’s an invitation to shop with us, and a platform for us to meet our customer, talk to our customer and connect with our customer. We’ve been designing for the Bella Dahl ‘dahl’ for years and are excited to meet her in person,”​ said chief executive officer Kerry Jolna.

As part of the experiential campaign, Bella Dahl has launched the #HeyDahl and #AllDahledUp campaign, allowing customers in the shops-in-shop to bring their images to real life and interact with the brand beyond their purchase.

“We are incredibly proud of Bella Dahl’s evolution and to be a part of this new phase of the company. Despite the challenges retail may face today, for years, we’ve been conceptualizing a shop-in-shop retail outpost that would bring the brand’s ethos to life and more importantly, disrupt the current industry. We’re excited to see our shops-in-shop actualize in our best-selling stores, but really, with our longtime friends,”​ said Jolna.

The current collection, featuring Bella Dahl’s redesigned hangtags and logo, also sells at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and online at belladahl.com​.