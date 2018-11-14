FRIENDS FIRST: Bella Freud and Yasmine Eslami, each accomplished in the design arena, have pooled their talents.

The pair got to know each other in the early Nineties, when they were learning the ropes in Vivienne Westwood’s design studio. Each has established their own respective followings for well-thought-out designs and clever undertones.

François Rotger photographed models Annabelle Belmondo and Alexandra Ricci wearing the collection. For their inaugural collaboration, the pair used the word “Love” as a starting point for the lineup, which includes a crewneck sweater emblazoned with the word, a “Love”-imprinted tote and a pink bra with green piping and coordinating underwear. Retail prices range from $35 to $450. The items will be sold at the Bella Freud London store, the Yasmine Eslami boutique and on their own e-commerce sites. Freud’s store sells the sweater and a tote bag, and Eslami has the full assortment. The duo expects to forge forward with more design collaborations down the road.

In 2010, Eslami started her own company, which is privately owned and produced in-house. In 2016, she launched a line of unisex shirts and men’s underwear as well as an e-commerce site. She continues to collaborate with Andreas Kronthaler of Vivienne Westwood, having designed a capsule of underwear and tanks for the spring 2019 show. Their latest capsule designs were photographed by Juergen Teller. Eslami’s women’s designs were photographed by Jean Baptiste Mondino with models Fanny François, Joanne Palmaro, Morgane Dubled and Rose Valentine.

Functional well-fitting designs is a subject that Eslami has finessed through the years. She served as creative director of the French luxury lael Eres until last year, while working on her namesake label. In addition to her store in the 1st arrondissement and her e-commerce business, Eslami’s collection is also available via stores like Le Bon Marché, Net-a-porter and Barneys New York.

As the daughter of the artist Lucien and the great-granddaughter of the psychoanalyst Sigmund, Freud favors weaving subtle complexities into her work. Her jumpers imprinted with “Word” have been worn by Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Keith Richards, Laura Bailey, Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and Eddie Redmayne. In her store on Marylebone’s Chiltern Street, Freud’s knitwear, tailored suits and demure dresses have gained devotees.