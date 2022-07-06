Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces.

On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.

PHOTOS: Click to See Balenciaga’s Couture Fall 2022 Collection

Other familiar faces that walked the runway include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell.

The Balenciaga couture runway was just as star-studded as its front row, which included Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and more.

Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa walked the runway wearing a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train, while Kidman wore a light-reflecting silver dress also featuring a long train. Campbell wore a Tudor-inspired black ballgown.

Demna regularly makes an impact with his runway shows. Most recently, his Balenciaga spring 2022 runway show was set up like a movie premiere. There, he debuted a 10-minute bespoke episode of “The Simpsons,” where the animated characters wore his Balenciaga creations.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture