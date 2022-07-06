×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

The model walked in the Paris show alongside Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

Bella Hadid for Balenciaga Couture
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
View ALL 59 Photos

Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces.

On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.

PHOTOS: Click to See Balenciaga’s Couture Fall 2022 Collection 

Other familiar faces that walked the runway include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell.

The Balenciaga couture runway was just as star-studded as its front row, which included Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and more.

Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa walked the runway wearing a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train, while Kidman wore a light-reflecting silver dress also featuring a long train. Campbell wore a Tudor-inspired black ballgown.

Demna regularly makes an impact with his runway shows. Most recently, his Balenciaga spring 2022 runway show was set up like a movie premiere. There, he debuted a 10-minute bespoke episode of “The Simpsons,” where the animated characters wore his Balenciaga creations.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bella Hadid Walks in Green Puffed

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad