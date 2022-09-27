×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twists on the Suit and Tie at Burberry’s After Party

The model celebrated the brand's spring 2023 show after walking the runway.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Bella
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 81 Photos

Bella Hadid made a dazzling entrance at Burberry’s after party on Monday in London following the brand’s spring 2023 London Fashion Week runway show.

Bella Hadid attends the Burberry spring 2023 after party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

The model arrived in an ensemble that gave a twist on formalwear-inspired suiting, featuring a white dress shirt and tie under an oversize leather jacket with exaggerated lapels and a hemline that created the silhouette of a flared skirt. She slipped into sharp-pointed heeled boots and accessorized with large gold hoops, silver and gold rings and oval-green rimmed frames.

Related Galleries

Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, Daniel Kaluuya, Lori Harvey and Lara Stone also attended the soiree.

Before the event, Hadid walked the runway for the design house’s show, debuting a light blue dress with embroidered details and thong-heeled sandals of the same hue.

Bella Hadid attends the Burberry spring 2023 after-show party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

In March, she appeared in Burberry’s latest Lola Bag campaign alongside Jourdan Dunn, Lourdes Leon and Ella Richards. Earlier this year, she attended a dinner hosted by Burberry at its Beverly Hills flagship for their “Animal Instinct” in-store activation.

For the 2022 Met Gala, she arrived on the red carpet in a monochromatic, gothic-inspired look that included a custom Burberry dress by creative director Riccardo Tisci. Her dress fused a corseted bodice, crystal-embellished sarong element that draped the back, embroidered stockings and sheer opera gloves. She has also walked in several other Burberry shows, including for spring and fall 2020 collections at London Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid attends the Burberry spring 2023 after party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022, in London. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Hadid has had a busy year. In May, she was announced as Swarovski’s latest ambassador, fronted Balenciaga’s fall 2022 campaign, and featured in Versace’s spring 2022 campaign.

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella Hadid Puts Disruptive Twist on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad