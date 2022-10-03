Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

VIRTUAL VALUE: The spectacle of an almost-naked Bella Hadid having her dress spray-painted on at the Coperni show Friday night has gone way beyond fashion circles, blowing up on social media to become a moment of “pop culture,” according to Launchmetrics.

In the 48 hours following the show, the media impact value of the moment was measured at $26.3 million, including $20.9 million on social media.

Launchmetrics, which assesses the MIV, a monetary value calculated from online posts, interactions or articles, will release fuller data on the initial impact of Paris Fashion Week for brands on Thursday.

Hadid’s most impactful post, featuring a video of the moment, had generated $1 million by Sunday evening and more than 2.8 million likes, while Coperni’s accounted for $210,000 in MIV.

By way of comparison, Kim Kardashian’s post on her personal account after her runway appearance at Balenciaga’s couture show in July generated $935,000 in MIV.

As reported, Coperni’s designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer teamed with Manel Torres, the head of Fabrican Ltd. and inventor of the Spray-on fabric, who personally applied the innovative material with the help of an assistant after Hadid entered the runway wearing only a thong.