The Michael Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men’s campaigns for spring will feature Bella Hadid, Mayowa Nicholas, Heejung Park and Salomon Diaz in a short film by music video director Matty Peacock and still images by New York photographer Jason Kim.

Taking a cue from Diana Vreeland’s famous line, “the eye has to travel,” the campaign focuses on those elements of travel — adventure, exploration and a new perspective — that are experienced even when staying close to home.

In the video, Hadid’s daydreams take her to such iconic Manhattan sites as the Empire Diner, The American Museum of Natural History, Central Park and New York Harbor.

“As Diana famously said, ‘the eye has to travel’ — and during these times when we might not be able to experience new destinations, we have to find other ways to change our eye and imagine different possibilities,” Michael Kors said. “Whether it’s looking back at old photos, flipping through a travel book or visiting places in your city or neighborhood, we all need that momentary escape to decompress and feel inspired.”

He said he was inspired by Vreeland for this campaign for several reasons.

“I think true icons are far and few between, and Diana Vreeland is definitely one of them,” Kors added. “She lived and breathed fashion, and to her, it was so much more than how someone looked; it was about beauty, culture, travel. Diana made fashion into a lifestyle. She created images in far-flung locales with extravagant story lines and dared the world to dream. She was a visionary, a character, a one of a kind.”

The spring fashion highlights splashes of color against laid-back denim, outerwear and bold stripes. In accessories, the brand’s signature logo and the Slater crossbody bag are spotlighted. The men’s features sporty separates, striped signature logo accessories and luxe sunglasses.

The global campaign will launch this month, with print ads running in select spring issues worldwide. The images will also appear in digital outlets, as well as social media platforms and traditional outdoor media placement.