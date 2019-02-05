The Kith X Versace collection is adding some star power to its campaign.

After opening the last part of the Kith Park Spring 2019 show, Bella Hadid has been tapped again to front the campaign for the streetwear brand’s upcoming collaboration.

A frequent muse for Versace, Hadid appears in a series of images wearing the collection, which combines Kith’s streetwear aesthetic with Versace’s bold patterns and colors. She’s seen wearing pieces, like a printed puffer jacket over a Versace logoed bodysuit and a matching velvet tracksuit set.

The collection, which is the first time the brand has worked with a luxury fashion house and vice versa, includes 100 styles for clothing, accessories and shoes for both men and women. It includes pieces such as velour puffer jackets, denim separates, printed bike shorts and logo sweatshirts, among others. The pieces were produced in Italy, with Versace providing the fabric, and the silhouettes were designed by Kith.

For shoes, the brands looked to Versace’s Amico Trainer and updated the design to offer both a mid-top and low-top design in five different variations.

The collaboration also marks the first time Versace’s Medusa logo has been changed. Kith put its own touch by adding in its own logo across the eyes, which the brand posted on its Instagram.

The Kith X Versace collection will be available starting Feb. 15 at all Kith stores and select Versace flagship locations.

