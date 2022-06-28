×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Shaved Hairstyles, Blunt Bangs and No Eyebrows at Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

With the help of hairstylist Duffy, the models were seen on the runway with partially shaved hairstyles.

bella hadid hair, marc jacobs fall
Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall
Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall
Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall
Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall
View ALL 16 Photos

Bella and Gigi Hadid were among the many models that sported edgy hairstyles on the Marc Jacobs runway.

The two models walked in Jacobs’ fall 2022 runway show Monday night at the New York Public Library debuting partially shaved, black hairstyles created by hairstylist Duffy. Other models were seen with the same hairstyle, or similarly blunt hairstyles or cropped cuts.

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy Hairstyles at Marc Jacobs Show, shaved hair, no eyebrows fashion show fall 2022 runway
Bella Hadid backstage at Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 runway show. Courtesy

Backstage photos have circulated online of the process of creating the models’ hairstyles. The Hadid sisters are seen having bald caps placed on their heads before the black wigs were applied.

Bella Hadid posted photos of herself on Instagram getting ready for the show while she was still in the hair and makeup process.

Makeup artist Diane Kendall additionally shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Marc Jacobs show, posting a video of another model sporting the edgy hairstyle.

Jacobs’ show, his first in a year, was titled “Choice,” a fitting theme following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade after the law was in effect for nearly 50 years.

The collection included oversize, chunky pastel knit cardigans, sweaters and vests layered on top of each other in monochromatic pastel hues, and accessories like headscarves, opera gloves and platform heels.

Read the full fashion review of Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection here.

 

READ MORE ABOUT MARC JACOBS HERE: 

Fendi Is Eyeing a Collaboration With Marc Jacobs, Sources Say

Marc Jacobs Is Featured in Bloomingdale’s New Carousel Pop-up

Marc Jacobs Taps Aralda Vintage for Curated Fashion Collection

Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall 2022

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Hot Summer Bags

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Edgy

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad