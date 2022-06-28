Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Shaved Hairstyles, Blunt Bangs and No Eyebrows at Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Bella and Gigi Hadid were among the many models that sported edgy hairstyles on the Marc Jacobs runway.

The two models walked in Jacobs’ fall 2022 runway show Monday night at the New York Public Library debuting partially shaved, black hairstyles created by hairstylist Duffy. Other models were seen with the same hairstyle, or similarly blunt hairstyles or cropped cuts.

Backstage photos have circulated online of the process of creating the models’ hairstyles. The Hadid sisters are seen having bald caps placed on their heads before the black wigs were applied.

Bella Hadid posted photos of herself on Instagram getting ready for the show while she was still in the hair and makeup process.

Makeup artist Diane Kendall additionally shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Marc Jacobs show, posting a video of another model sporting the edgy hairstyle.

Jacobs’ show, his first in a year, was titled “Choice,” a fitting theme following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade after the law was in effect for nearly 50 years.

The collection included oversize, chunky pastel knit cardigans, sweaters and vests layered on top of each other in monochromatic pastel hues, and accessories like headscarves, opera gloves and platform heels.

Read the full fashion review of Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection here.

Backstage at Marc Jacobs RTW Fall 2022