EXCLUSIVE: Bella Hadid Tapped for Self-Portrait Spring 2022 Campaign

Bella Hadid is the new face of Self-Portrait’s latest campaign.

The model fronts the designer brand’s spring 2022 campaign, sporting various styles from its new collection, which was presented on Tuesday.

“When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind — for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes and different ways of living their lives,” Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong said in a statement. “I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

Bella Hadid in Self-Portrait’s spring 2022 campaign. Self-Portrait/Harley Weir

Hadid’s campaign was photographed by British photographer Harley Weir and the images are meant to “document the different sides to Bella Hadid and showcase the many facets of the Self-Portrait woman,” according to the brand.

Chong was inspired by the “transition into life in the outside world” for the Self-Portrait spring 2022 collection, which is composed of rich colors, new silhouettes and softened textures. The free-spirited aesthetic of the collection is reflected in an array of pastel colors and relaxed fits.

“After what feels like a lifetime spent indoors, I was inspired to design a modern approach to dressing — strong, feminine styles, but always soft and relaxed at the same time,” Chong said. “This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman — one who is free to face the world, feel like herself in all her different guises and have fun again.”

Hadid’s full campaign will be released in January when the Self-Portrait spring collection will be available.

Bella Hadid in Self-Portrait’s spring 2022 campaign. Self-Portrait/Harley Weir

