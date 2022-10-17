×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

Fashion

LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds

Eye

Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair

Bella Hadid Gets Wrapped in Swarovski for Sparkling Holiday Campaign

The model is adorned in Swarovski jewels in a campaign shot by Mert & Marcus.

Bella Hadid is ringing in the holiday season with Swarovski.

Swarovski has debuted Hadid as the face of its holiday 2022 campaign with the tag line: “Open the wonder with Swarovski this holiday season.”

Bella Hadid stars in the 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign
Bella Hadid in 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign.

The main images for the campaign see Hadid adorned in a stack of Swarovski necklaces and bracelets along with statement earrings and rings. She coordinates with other pieces from Swarovski’s collection as she sports three jumpsuits in pink, blue and yellow, all with giant bows on them. Christian Cowan designed the jumpsuits Hadid seen in the campaign.

One of the most distinct visuals from the campaign features Hadid sitting on top of gift boxes arranged from largest to smallest in the colors green, light blue, canary yellow, soft pink and white. Hadid poses on the boxes that have a pink ribbon emblazoned with “Swarovski” draped around oversized versions of the brand’s accessories, creating a sparkling effect.

Bella Hadid stars in the 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign
Bella Hadid in the 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign.

Carlos Nazaro styled the campaign. Nazaro has also styled campaigns for Lanvin, Hood by Air and Ambush.

Hadid was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, better known as Mert & Marcus. The duo has shot campaigns for Dior, Louis Vuitton and Missoni.

Swarovski is undergoing a revamp under its chief executive officer Alexis Nasard, who took the helm of the brand after 17 years at Procter & Gamble. He is the first CEO of the company outside of the Swarovski family for the first time in the brand’s 127-year history.

In an interview with WWD, Nasard said he sees Swarovski as a brand that represents “joy and self-expression. Luxury doesn’t have to be serious.”

