Bella Poarch Embraces Genderless Dressing in Belted Blazer for Cara Loves Karl’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Bella Poarch had a standout fashion moment at the Cara Loves Karl party during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The social media star arrived at the gathering in a monochromatic ensemble featuring a belted blazer with jet pockets. She coupled her look with Cara Loves Karl combat boots that incorporated burgundy laces and an elevated outsole. Poarch accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Bella Poarch attends the Cara Loves Karl Paris party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Host Cara Delevingne, Amber Valletta, Olivia Palermo and Anastasia Karanikolaou were among the guests. Poarch later took pictures on the carpet with the chief executive officer of the late designer’s eponymous Karl Lagerfeld label, Pier Paolo Righi.

Delevingne and the brand released the collaborative collection on Sept. 8, which included bomber jackets, denim pieces and blouses.

Ahead of the Paris Fashion Week event, Cara Loves Kara held a launch party during New York Fashion Week that feted Keke Palmer, Becky G, Gottmik and Amelia Gray, and also had a pop-up in Milan during that city’s fashion week.

Pier Paolo Righi and Bella Poarch attend the Cara Loves Karl Paris party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Poarch has made several appearances throughout the fashion week season. She attended two Milan Fashion Week presentations, for Moncler and Boss. In fact, Poarch walked the runway of the Boss show, donning a two-toned beige and black V-neck sweater, tuxedo, utilitarian pants and boots from the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

Bella Poarch attends the Cara Loves Karl Paris party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

In June, Poarch appeared in a Skims swimwear line ad campaign alongside Paris Jackson and Madison Bailey.