Bella Thorne Mixes Metals With Her New Edgy Namesake Jewelry Line

The actress’ jewelry line launches on Saturday, coinciding with her 25th birthday.

Bella Thorne jewelry line collection
Bella Thorne Courtesy

Bella Thorne is expanding her presence in the fashion world with a new brand.

The actress is gearing up to debut her jewelry brand, called Thorne, on Saturday, which coincides with her 25th birthday. The brand is launching with its first collection, called Volume 1, which offers pieces that are meant to reflect a love story. 

Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.” 

bella thorne jewelry brand collection
Styles from Bella Thorne’s jewelry line.

Thorne’s first collection offers 32 pieces across rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. The collection offers mixed metals with materials like 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls and crystals. The collection reflects Thorne’s own edgy style, offering pieces accented with daggers, barbed wire and evil eyes. 

This is Thorne’s latest entrepreneurial endeavor. Last year, the actress launched her own cannabis company, called Forbidden Flowers, and in 2018 made a play in the beauty industry with a makeup collection launch called Filthy Fangs. Earlier this year, she cofounded a content management company for influencers, called Content X.  

She’s previously served as the face of many fashion and beauty brands, working with hemp-based brand Drihp in 2020 as a brand ambassador. She’s also served as the face of Buxom Cosmetics, fronting an influencer campaign in 2017. 

Thorne’s jewelry line ranges in price from $30 to $380. Pieces are available on Thornedynasty.com.

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

