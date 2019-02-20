NEW LOOK: Belstaff’s Spitalfields store has undergone a makeover, to reflect the brand’s new retail vision and “community-first approach.”

To mark the new direction, the store will hold a three-day consumer-facing event at the East London location. The event will run from Feb. 21 to 24 and will give customers the opportunity to bring in their Belstaff jackets to be repaired and rewaxed. There will also be stations available to monogram their jackets and shop limited-edition T-shirts.

“We have a great history of outfitting those with an adventurous spirit and an appreciation of the authentic and well-designed. It seems only right that we give these people a place to come together and spend time, a place where they will feel at home,” said Belstaff creative director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore, who joined the company last June following its sale to Ineos.

The new store concept, designed by Brinkworth Design, takes inspiration from the brand’s industrial roots and British biking culture in the Fifties and Sixties when bikers would hang out in cafés.

To mimic that hangout space, and evoke feelings of comfort, the store is designed with exposed brick, wood flooring, antique cabinets, antique-style furniture and a record player. It also has an in-store café that serves coffee and alcoholic drinks, too.

There is also motorcycle memorabilia, such as motorcycle trial trophies and vintage toolkits, as well as pictures of Che Guevara, Steve McQueen and Amy Johnson decorating the walls.

The brand plans to roll out the new store concept to additional locations later this year.