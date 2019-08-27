LONDON – Belstaff is changing postcodes and moving its flagship store from Bond Street to Regent Street. Opening in September, the move comes as part of the brand’s new ‘community-first’ retail concept, which they debuted in February in its new Spitalfields store.

“With our new vision for store design and a community building focus, we felt it was time for a move. The store environment is part of a holistic approach to revitalising this great British heritage brand. It is a customer-first approach to ensure our stores are inclusive, approachable and inspiring spaces for our community,” said Helen Wright, ceo of Belstaff.

The retail concept, designed by Brinkworth, will be a reflection of the brand’s Stoke-on-Trent origins. The 2077 square feet store will feature brass fittings, a timber stairwell and leather selves as well as a cotton canopy ceiling.

Customers will also be able to get their Belstaff purchases repaired and restored at a waxing station located on the ground floor. Belstaff will also offer classes for the customers to show how to take care of their waxed cotton and leather clothes.

With these new store additions, Belstaff hopes to engage meaningfully with their customers. The retailer hops to host panels, special screenings and podcast recordings in the new Regent Street store as part of its ‘community-first’ approach.

The new concept has been rolled out across its Munich and Glasgow stores and it will continue rolling out across additional locations later this year.

The new retail concept is part of Belstaff’s process of transforming itself into a lifestyle brand. In 2017, the British label was sold to Ineos, the global manufacturer of petrochemicals and since the deal, the brand has been beefing up its executive team to help with the process.

Last year, Belstaff named Sean Lehnhardt-Moore as creative director and earlier this year it tapped Sheena Sauvaire as chief marketing officer.