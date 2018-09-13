CHANGING NAMES: Belstaff is the latest brand to transform and introduce a new logo, which will be unveiled with a global brand campaign this week. The new logo will see the addition of “England 1924” written beneath the Belstaff name to reference the year of the brand’s launch and its long-standing heritage.

The global campaign, to be unveiled on Thursday, marks a fresh start for the brand under its new owner Ineos and the leadership of chief executive officer Helen Wright. There are two parts to the campaign, a photographic series and a social series.

The photographic campaign was shot by photographer Cyrill Matter and reflects the brand’s lifestyle aesthetic. Part of it was shot in London while the other has the rugged terrain of the Pyrenees as its backdrop.

The photographic series will be launched across print, digital, mobile and in-store, and is set to be released alongside Belstaff’s social campaign series, “My Belstaff.” The social series, shot by photographer David Burton, will feature portraits and videos of inspirational subjects, which will change every two weeks.

The ongoing campaign will spotlight subjects such as Sir Ben Ainslie, chef Angela Hartnett, athlete Charlie Lewis, an amputee who went on to become a world-renowned runner, and chef Jackson Boxer. Boxer will be the first face of the new campaign. In the campaign, he speaks about his favorite Belstaff item and shares insight into opening up his latest restaurant in Shoreditch, St Leonard’s.