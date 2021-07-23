Ben Sherman and Team GB, Great Britain’s Olympic team, are taking their partnership digital and releasing a series of NFTs on the new TeamGBNFT.com storefront.

Team GB teamed with NFT commerce provider Tokns to launch the store. To kick off the launch, they will auction at 8 p.m. BST for 24 hours a digitized painting of Team GB and Ben Sherman’s opening ceremony by expressionist painter Ben Mosley. The successful bidder will also receive a Team GB x Ben Sherman opening ceremony Harrington jacket.

Team GB is regarded as the first Olympic team to launch a NFT storefront that is also touted as the first of its kind.

“We’re excited to partner with Team GB and Tokns to bring Team GB’s iconic and unforgettable Olympic moments to life through their innovative NFT store,” said Tim Reid, senior vice president fashion and lifestyle for Ben Sherman. “Fans of Team GB, Ben Sherman and sports can look forward to each daily release with excitement and secure limited-edition collectibles at affordable prices, which levels the playing field for NFT ownership.”

Tim Ellerton, Team GB commercial director, added, “We are delighted to be working with Ben Sherman on this ahead of what is set to be a very different Games for our Olympians in Tokyo.” Ellerton expressed excitement at seeing the athletes walk out at the Opening Ceremony in their Ben Sherman outfits, “and to give fans the chance to own an NFT-inspired by that moment is going to be really special,” he said.

Ben Sherman is an official supporter of Team GB and is providing the opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The company unveiled in July the uniforms in a short film by British fashion photographer Rankin featuring track and field athlete Morgan Lake, diver Jack Laugher and tae kwon do athlete Lutalo Muhammad and portraits of athletes Asha Philip, Galal Yafai, Philip Burgess and Lois Toulson.

According to Team GB, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games uniforms partnership is the second time the team has worked with Ben Sherman, following the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.