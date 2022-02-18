EXCLUSIVE: Benefit Cosmetics Taps Rickey Thompson for ‘Love Your Brows’ Campaign

Rickey Thompson is the face of Benefit Cosmetics’ latest campaign.

The campaign, called “Love Your Brows” and exclusively at Sephora, highlights the brand’s popular brow products, such as the Precisely, My Brow Pencil and the 24-hr Brow Setter. It also includes a video of the social media personality becoming a guardian archangel offering brow affirmations, such as “B—h, I love your brows!”

“I’m so excited to be working with Benefit Cosmetics to bring this brow campaign to life,” Thompson said. “It’s a modern fairy tale encouraging self-love and confidence, two things I always try to instill in myself and the people around me. Benefit makes loving yourself, and your brows, easy.”

Rickey Thompson for Benefit Cosmetics Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

The label’s two brow products are some of its most popular, with thousands of reviews on retailers such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and more.

Thompson is an actor, comedian and internet personality best known for his humorous videos on TikTok, Instagram and, previously, Vine.

Since he emerged onto the scene in 2016, he has amassed millions of followers across his social media channels and has become more involved in the fashion world, attending shows, events and even walking down runways as a model. He has also modeled in campaigns for Coach.

Thompson now has a podcast with his close friend Denzel Dion called “We Said What We Said,” discussing all matters related to pop culture.

The influencer has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on TikTok and more than 1 million on his YouTube channel.

Rickey Thompson for Benefit Cosmetics Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

READ MORE HERE:

Rickey Thompson on Shooting Coach’s New Road Trip-inspired Campaign

Will Barbie Ferreira and Rickey Thompson Be the New Coach Kids?

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign