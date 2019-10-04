COOL WOOL: United Colors of Benetton and The Woolmark Company have partnered on a fall collection of knitwear.

Named “Wool So Cool,” the line offers Woolmark-certified sweaters combining the colorful aesthetic of the fashion label with the environmentally conscious approach of the Australian company.

Made with Italian-spun yarns in 100 percent extra-fine Australian Merino wool, the collection hinges on basic, monochromatic pieces, ranging from soft turtlenecks to extra-thin sweaters and under-jacket pullovers.

A special item designed by the brand’s artistic director Jean-Charles de Castelbajac completes the offering, which is available in 500 sales points globally.

“I was inspired by my favorite licorice candies with a particular taste and different from the others, like the Benetton style,” said the designer about the unisex crewneck pullover he revisited in striped jacquard with a geometric design, contrasting black sleeves and colored cuffs.

Overall the project addresses consumers’ increasing demand for transparency and awareness behind the origins and quality of what they wear, as well as its environmental impact. The Benetton Group’s green commitment highlighted by the collaboration with the wool authority is strengthened throughout the company’s supply chain as the firm reacts to the Greenpeace report “Destination Zero — Seven Years of Detoxing the Industry.”