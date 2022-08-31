×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Benjamin Walker Suits Up With Kaya Scodelario in Marchesa Gown at ‘The Lord of the Rings’ London Premiere

The couple has been married since 2015 and have two children.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Kaya
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - August 30:
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - August 30:
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - August 30:
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - August 30:
View ALL 17 Photos

Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario had a standout couples’ style moment at the London premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Tuesday night. 

The couple, who has been married since 2015 and share two children, walked the red carpet together, each in their own high-fashion look. Walker wore a gray striped suit with a matching black-and-white-striped tie from Ralph Lauren, while Scodelario went with a black lace-embellished Marchesa gown. Both stars were styled by styling duo Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. 

Walker stars as Gil-galad in the Prime Video prequel series, which is set thousands of years before the original “The Lord of the Rings” triology and “The Hobbit” films. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday.

Related Galleries

Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario attend “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” World Premiere at Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

While this is Scodelario’s first appearance during “The Lord of the Rings” press tour, Walker has been making an impression for his suits at press engagements over the last few weeks. Most recently, the actor attended the New York premiere wearing a Kente brown pattern bespoke suit from U.K.-based label Ozwald Boateng. 

He has also worn looks like a Dior navy wool suit at the Los Angeles premiere, and a pale yellow suit by London-based tailor The Anderson & Sheppard Shops for the premiere in Mexico. 

Walker spoke with WWD about taking on the role in the prequel series, saying: “It’s genuinely incredible. My first impression was, man, I gotta get a bigger television. It’s epic. We spent so much time away from our families and away from our home and places of comfort that for it to turn out so well, it was really gratifying and I’m really proud of everybody [involved].”

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Hot Summer Bags

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Benjamin Walker & Kaya Scodelario Dazzle

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad