Benjamin Walker Suits Up in Brown Woven Kente Pattern by Ozwald Boateng at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere

The actor plays Gil-galad in the Prime Video prequel series.

Benjamin Walker continued his streak of standout suits at the New York premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The actor, who plays Gil-galad in the Prime Video prequel series, attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a woven Kente pattern brown bespoke suit by U.K.-based label Ozwald Boateng. Walker wore the suit over a white button-down shirt. His look was styled by styling duo Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.

Walker joined costars Ema Horvath, Mofydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi and Sophia Nomvete, among others on the red carpet.

Benjamin Walker at the New York premiere of Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" held at Film at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022 in New York, New York
Benjamin Walker at the New York premiere of Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at Film at Lincoln Center on Aug. 23, 2022, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

This is Walker’s latest standout red carpet look during the “Rings of Power” press tour. Earlier this month, he attended the series’ Los Angeles premiere wearing a Dior navy wool suit and attended the series’ premiere in Mexico wearing a pale yellow suit by London-based tailor The Anderson & Sheppard Shops.

Ahead of the Los Angeles premiere, Walker spoke to WWD about the role, stating: “It’s genuinely incredible,” he said. “My first impression was, man, I gotta get a bigger television. It’s epic. We spent so much time away from our families and away from our home and places of comfort that for it to turn out so well, it was really gratifying and I’m really proud of everybody [involved].”

He also spoke about his character’s costumes in the show.

“Gil-galad in the show has this kind of golden corset. And when you put that on you can’t help but stand up straight and almost levitate, like an elf,” he said. “The same is true for a good suit.”

