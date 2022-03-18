Bergdorf’s Bruce Pask, Herschel Collab on Travel Capsule

Bruce Pask has travel on his mind.

The men’s fashion director of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus has partnered with Herschel Supply Co. to create a luggage/travel capsule for his B. Shop.

B. Shop is a boutique on the third floor of the Goodman men’s store that was created and is curated by Pask. It opened in 2019 and features some of the retailer’s favorite pieces.

“This was a really fun collaboration,” Pask said, adding that it is a timely addition as the weather warms up and people start to plan summer and weekend getaways.

“I was contacted by the Cormack brothers, Jamie and Lyndon, the cofounders of Herschel Supply Co., to create a luggage/travel capsule with them and we came up with this six-piece collection of black canvas and leather pieces: a weekender bag (expandable, protected shoe compartment), a backpack (multiple pockets, separate padded laptop and iPad storage), toiletry bag, a padded laptop folio, passport case and sunglass case,” Pask said. He said his extensive travel experiences over the years informed the storage and portability of the pieces, which have a utilitarian aesthetic with tonal zigzag accent stitching details. The capsule will retail from $50 for the sunglass case to $350 for the weekender and $450 for the leather and canvas backpack — prices that are higher than the Herschel core line.

Since opening at the beginning of 2019, Pask said B. Shop has become a popular spot for the curious. “I comb the markets to find products interesting to me and others in a style-minded sphere,” he said. “It’s a nice eclectic mix grounded in easy, wearable pieces.”

Since B. Shop debuted, Pask has partnered with other brands on special products or capsules including Le Mont St. Michel, Common Projects, Peregrin and others.