Bergdorf Goodman to Offer 300-plus Original Artworks From The Chairish Art Gallery

The Chairish Art Gallery is setting up its inaugural brick-and-mortar retail experience within Bergdorf Goodman.

Chairish, a leading luxury online marketplace for home furnishings and art, will feature a special collection of more than 300 original artworks to purchase exclusively at Bergdorf’s for a limited time.

From Thursday through April 10, Chairish will present exclusive pieces from 30 original artists in a series of imaginative vignettes across five connected, themed rooms including: Pop Art, The Fashion Editor’s Apartment, American Craft, The Winter Conservatory and Ode to New York. The event coincides with Chairish’s 10th anniversary.

The Chairish Art Gallery, which is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf’s.

“There is no better partner for Chairish’s first shop than Bergdorf Goodman, the most magical and iconic department store in the world,” said Anna Brockway, president and cofounder of Chairish. “We look forward to welcoming design and art lovers to discover some of Chairish’s most coveted artists in The Chairish Art Gallery.”

Andrew Mandell, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Bergdorf’s, added, “The creatively curated galleries exemplify what makes Chairish such a wonderful destination for design and provide a platform for artists and designers to be seen by visitors from around the world.”

The in-person experience starts with The Pop Art room, which features artwork by Ron Giusti. The Fashion Editor’s Apartment highlights curated pieces inspired by the glamorous and highly personal spaces of America’s legendary female editors. There are vibrant, figurative works from Rebecca Jack alongside fashion illustrations from Manuel Santelices, as well as paintings from Sean Kratzert and Flore and Anne-Louise Ewen.

The Ode to New York room celebrates the Big Apple with a cozy, sophisticated space inspired by a nightcap at one of the city’s cocktail and piano lounges, with pieces from New York illustrators Happy Menocal and Tug Rice.

Other artists featured in the various vignettes include Bridgehampton artist Bill Tansey, London-based artist Venetia Syms and photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank, as well as works such as Paige Dorsey’s ceramic snake mirror and paper flowers from designer Livia Cetti’s The Green Vase.